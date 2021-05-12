Ukrainians are expected to double tariffs for electricity due to the decision of the authorities to cut subsidies to distribution companies by at least 40 percent. The Obozrevatel writes about this with reference to sources in the government of the republic.

The price increase was promised to citizens by July 1. As the interlocutors of the publication assure, the current cost of a kilowatt of electricity of 1.68 hryvnia (about 4.5 rubles) hardly covers even the costs of its transportation through the networks, after the abolition of subsidies, the tariff will be increased to three or more hryvnias (about eight rubles) per kilowatt …

Sources noted that the cost of electricity after the innovations will remain the same throughout the country, the proposal to establish various regional price tags did not find support among members of the Cabinet. In turn, the publication calculated that after the increase in tariffs, the average Ukrainian family will pay 3769 hryvnia per month for utilities (about 10,087 rubles).

Earlier, the head of the Ukrainian state-owned company Naftogaz, Yuriy Vitrenko, predicted new “tariff riots” for the country if gas prices did not stabilize. He noted that there is virtually no retail or wholesale gas market in Ukraine, which is why the pricing process resembles a “spontaneous bazaar”.

Previous increases in the cost of housing and communal services in Ukraine have often led to protests. After the Naftogaz company in January raised the gas price for the population by 14 percent – to 7.22 hryvnia (about 19 rubles) excluding the cost of distribution, and the government noted benefits for the supply of electricity to homes, the so-called “Tariff riots”.

Dissatisfied with the policy of the authorities blocked roads in the Poltava region. Anti-government demonstrations also took place in Lvov, Odessa, Lubny and other settlements; in Zhitomir, protesters stormed the regional administration.