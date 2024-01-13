Ministry of Internal Affairs: citizens of Ukraine and LDPR will not yet be punished for violating their stay in the Russian Federation

Ukrainians, as well as residents of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (LDNR), were offered to temporarily not be punished for violating the regime of stay on Russian territory. This follows from the draft decree presented by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, which I have read TASS.

The draft will complement the decree “On temporary measures to regulate the legal status of persons who were citizens of the DPR or LPR, and citizens of Ukraine in the Russian Federation.” Punitive measures will not be applied only to persons who have not yet regulated their legal position in the country, but want to do so. They will be given until December 31, 2024.

Meanwhile, foreigners who advocate a violent change in the foundations of the constitutional system of Russia, or pose a threat to the security of the state, finance or plan extremism or terrorist attacks, will continue to be held accountable for violating the regime of stay or residence in the Russian Federation. Exceptions also include people who provide false documents or knowingly false information about themselves.

In addition, with the help of the project, it is planned to stop by the end of 2024 the expulsion of people who were former citizens of the DPR, LPR, as well as Ukrainians living in the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions who decided to retain their current citizenship and not take the oath of a citizen of the Russian Federation (that is, they are equated to foreigners) . In addition, until December 31, they will be allowed not to undergo a medical examination, not have insurance, and work without a permit or patent.

Earlier, Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on Economic Policy Konstantin Dolgov spoke about the importance of developing the economy of new regions for all of Russia. According to him, the restoration of industry in new territories will create new jobs, revive destroyed industries and improve the standard of living in the regions.