In Ukraine, they told what candles should be bought in case of a power outage. The Ukrainian TV channel Pyaty published an article on November 17 with advice on how to choose them.

In the rating of candles compiled by the TV channel, attention is drawn not only to the price and duration of burning of a wax product, but also to such aspects as environmental friendliness and the scent of a candle.

So, the first place in terms of environmental friendliness is occupied by beeswax candles in this list, and paraffin candles are named the most polluting air, after which, according to the material, it is necessary to thoroughly ventilate the room.

Earlier on the same day, the energy company DTEK announced a power outage for 40% of consumers in Ukraine. According to him, the country’s energy system suffered great damage, the situation remains very difficult. Sakharuk urged certain areas to prepare for the fact that there may be no light for days.

Also on Thursday, Ukrainian media reported on a missile attack on infrastructure in Ukraine. So, explosions were announced in the Kyiv, Lvov, Odessa and Vinnitsa regions. Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal also noted that explosions occurred at enterprises and gas production facilities in the Dnieper. In particular, he reported on the strike on the Yuzhmash plant.

On November 15, the deputy head of the office of the President of Ukraine, Kyrylo Timoshenko, announced that 15 energy infrastructure facilities had been damaged in the country. He acknowledged that the situation in Ukraine after the missile attacks on energy infrastructure facilities is critical.

In addition to interruptions in electricity in Ukraine, problems with connecting to the Internet are fixed. Cellular operators have introduced restrictions on the operation of some services.

On November 16, the Armed Forces (AF) of Russia dealt a massive blow to the military command and control system of Ukraine and related energy facilities. Kyiv called it the largest single missile strike since the start of a special military operation.

On October 10, Russian troops began inflicting massive strikes on Ukraine’s infrastructure facilities. As Russian President Vladimir Putin explained, this was a response to the terrorist actions of the Kyiv regime, in particular on the Crimean bridge.

On February 24, Rossi conducts a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

