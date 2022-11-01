Analysts believe that Ukrainians should move from cities to rural houses with stove heating for the winter. The Strana newspaper writes about this on Tuesday, November 1.

According to Ukrainian experts, moving to villages where there is heating with alternative raw materials, such as firewood, can help keep people warm in winter.

Thus, Yuri Korolchuk, an analyst at the Institute for Strategic Studies, whose words are quoted in the article, said that in a situation where there is no electricity, heat, light and water supply in the city, this option seems to be the most rational.

“If there is no heating, electricity and water for several days, the only way out for cities is evacuation,” he said.

The article notes that for many settlements in a number of regions of Ukraine there are no special alternatives for the heating season – only mass heating points and potbelly stoves.

In many cities of the country, power supply and heating were lost after Russian troops launched massive strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure on October 10. As Russian President Vladimir Putin then explained, this was a response to the terrorist actions of the Kyiv regime, in particular, on the Crimean bridge.

On November 1, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced that 30-40% of the country’s energy infrastructure had already been damaged as a result of the strikes.

At the same time, the European Union urgently allocated €25.5 million to support the energy system of Ukraine. In addition, Kyiv was provided with “millions of euros worth of power equipment”.

Russia continues to conduct a special operation to protect the Donbass, against which Kyiv has been conducting military operations since 2014.

