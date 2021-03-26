Oleksiy Danilov, the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine, said that citizens of the country should not speak Russian because of the danger posed by Russian President Vladimir Putin. This message appeared in Telegram-channel of the publication “Observer.ua”.

According to him, the Ukrainian authorities should by all means avoid the spread of the Russian language in the country due to the use by Russia of a policy “built not on the protection of its people, but on the language issue.” “If Ukraine starts to speak Russian, then expect that Putin will“ protect ”those citizens,” Danilov warned.

He added that at the same time Moscow “will not ask” whether these people need “protection” or not, but will use them in their own interests. “This is a very dangerous situation for any country,” the NSDC secretary concluded.

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Ukrainian language is protected at the state level and new language laws aimed at supporting it are irrelevant. “All who raise the issue of nationality, the issue of language, the issue of the church are all people who want to“ hyip ”temporarily, with great, unfortunately, consequences for many people,” he said.

On July 16, 2019, the law “On ensuring the functioning of the Ukrainian language as the state language”, developed by the government of the fifth president of the country, Petro Poroshenko, entered into force in Ukraine. According to the document, the Ukrainian language has become mandatory for state and local authorities, educational institutions, hospitals and the service sector.

Relations between Kiev and Moscow deteriorated sharply after the reunification of Crimea with Russia in March 2014 and the outbreak of conflict in Donbass in April of the same year. Part of Donetsk and Luhansk regions proclaimed independence. Kiev tried to return them by force, but to no avail. Ukraine accuses Russia of armed aggression and occupation of Crimea and Donbass regions. Moscow does not consider itself a party to the conflict and rejects claims.