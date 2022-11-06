Ukrenergo announced that it will conduct rolling blackouts in 8 regions of Ukraine on November 7

The national energy company “Ukrenergo” has warned residents of Ukraine that rolling blackouts will be carried out in seven regions of the country, as well as in Kyiv on Monday, November 7. This is stated in Telegramcompany channel.

“The dispatch center of Ukrenergo predicts a shortage in the energy system on November 7 and provided distribution network operators (oblenergos) with volumes to limit electricity supply for consumers tomorrow,” the company said.

Rolling blackouts will affect Kyiv, as well as Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Kharkiv and Poltava regions. According to the company, the network suffered the most damage in these regions.

“For a stable and balanced operation of the energy system, it is necessary to reduce consumption by 30 percent,” Ukrenergo added.

Electricity supply in these regions will be limited from 6:00 (7:00 Moscow time) until the end of the day. It is planned that they will take place according to schedules, but emergency shutdowns are not excluded.

Rolling blackouts in Ukraine began in early November. Dnepropetrovsk and Kirovograd regions were the first to fall under them.

Earlier, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine predicted an increase in the birth rate in the country due to power outages. He noted that this is the best time to “make love” and also enjoy life. The minister also assured that he was talking about it seriously.