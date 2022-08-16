The authorities of the Zaporozhye region urged Ukrainians to move to the liberated territories

The population living in the regions controlled by the Kyiv authorities must move to the liberated territories of Ukraine, said Volodymyr Rogov, representative of the main council of the administration of the Zaporozhye region, writes RIA News.

Ahead of autumn and winter, reminded the authorities. As Rogov clarified, in the city of Zaporozhye, temporarily controlled by the regime of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, the centralized supply of hot water has already been turned off, tariffs are constantly growing. He specified that the heating season is likely to be disrupted. “So, if people want, they can safely evacuate to the liberated territories. Here they will definitely be warm, safe and with hot water,” he called for evacuation.

Rogov added that a gas pipeline is currently being built in the Zaporozhye region, it will allow starting to supply blue fuel from Russia.

Earlier, Rogov said that the Zaporizhia region headed for reunification with Russia and permanently seceded from Ukraine.