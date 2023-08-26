Home page politics

The alleged death of Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin, who played a key role in Russia’s war, is causing glee in Ukraine.

KIEV – Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of the Wagner mercenary group, was responsible for the deaths of many people in the Ukraine war on behalf of Russia. Unsurprisingly, his presumed death in a plane crash in Ukraine a few days ago was greeted with something close to relief.

The US now suspects that a deliberate explosion took place on board the crashed Russian plane. A US Department of Defense spokesman said there was no evidence the plane was shot down. The Pentagon also only considers Prigozhin’s death to be likely. What exactly happened remains unclear. However, Vladimir Putin indirectly confirmed Prigozhin’s death in a condolence speech on Russian state television: “He was a person with a complicated fate – and he made serious mistakes,” Putin said in the past tense about the former head of the mercenary group.

Prigozhin probably dead: Ukrainians react with humor

Ukrainian media expert Otar Dovschenko spoke to the US newspaper political unaffected by the alleged death of Yevgeny Prigozhin and other Wagner staff. On the contrary: “I am thrilled that people have died who killed or were responsible for the killing of thousands of Ukrainians. They will no longer kill Ukrainians, nor will they escape punishment.”

Ukrainian standup comedian Anton Tymoshenko joked on Facebook: “Prigozhin specifically asked to send him more weapons,” the comedian alludes to the theory that Prigozhin’s plane was hit by a Russian anti-aircraft missile. In the past, Prigozhin had criticized Russia’s defense ministry for not providing its mercenaries with enough equipment.

There was a flood of sarcasm and memes on social media in Germany after the plane crash. The Satire Page The postilion tweeted on X with a “breaking news”: “Primary school teacher (94) who once gave Putin a 4- accidentally mauled by pack of lions.”

The political satire magazine extra 3 (NDR) published a meme with Putin assuring with a mischievous smile that it wasn’t a crash but a special landing. As a reminder, Putin insists his war of aggression against Ukraine is just a “special operation.”

Yevgeny Prigozhin reportedly died in a plane crash. (Archive photo) © Sergei Ilnitsky/Pool EPA/AP/dpa

Plane probably crashed with Prigozhin on board: Zelenskyj’s chief adviser expresses theory

Michailo Podoliak, chief adviser to the office of President Volodymyr Zelenskyj, drew his own conclusions from the not yet fully clarified incident on the sidelines of the Ukraine war. For full clarification, “the fog of war must first be lifted,” said Podoljak on X (formerly Twitter). However, the plane crash could be interpreted as “Putin’s signal to Russian elites ahead of the 2024 elections.” This signal means nothing other than that treason is punishable by death, commented Podoliak.

The glee and sharp political comments are probably based on the Wagner group’s inhuman reputation. Wagner mercenaries fought in Ukraine until May. They are said to have completely destroyed the city of Bakhmut during the fighting there. They are also accused of carrying out beheadings and killing civilians. Wagner is said to have burned his own troops during attacks in Bakhmut like “meat swells”, as the Ukrainian soldier Oleksandr Solonko tweeted on December 18 from Bakhmut. (Emanuel Zylla)

