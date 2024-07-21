Rada Deputy Natalukha: Ukrainian draft dodgers pay up to $2 billion a year

Ukrainian men of draft age paid a total of about two billion dollars a year to avoid going to the front. The expenses of the draft dodgers were revealed by Verkhovna Rada deputy Dmytro Natalukha, the channel reports. TSN.

“Shadow economic booking, the volumes of which per year range from 700 million dollars to two billion dollars,” the parliamentarian said. According to Natalukha, these are the most adequate prices.

Earlier it became known that Ukrainian draft dodgers could be fined and lose their housing for not wanting to go to the front. It is noted that the deadline for men to update their military registration data expires in Ukraine on July 16.

In the future, those who have not paid the fines issued by the military registration and enlistment office may face the collection of funds from their accounts and even the seizure of real estate. In this case, the first thing to be confiscated will be a separate plot of land from the house and other premises, and lastly – a residential house or apartment, even if they are the owner’s only home.