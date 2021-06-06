Bulgaria has revealed a scheme for selling organs of Ukrainians to wealthy foreigners, the newspaper “Strana.ua” writes.

According to the head of the local Ministry of Health, Stoicho Katsarov, in the former state hospital Lozenets in Bulgaria, about a dozen operations on kidney transplants from living donors were carried out in two years.

In all these cases, the donors were young citizens of Ukraine and Moldova, and the recipients were citizens of Israel, Oman and Japan. In order to legitimize the operation, they were registered at the clinic as relatives.

Vadim Reznichenko, an expert on human trafficking and black transplantation, said that there are transnational criminal groups in this area, which include highly qualified doctors. “In particular, many clinics of” black “transplantologists are located just in Turkey, as well as in China and Egypt,” he said.

Organ recipients paid from 50 thousand dollars for one kidney, but officially the amount was less than half. The donor received from five to 15 thousand. However, it is not yet known whether the names of the patients in the hospital were invented, or whether the scheme used fake passports.