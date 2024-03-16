Two years after the Russian bombing of the Mariupol Drama Theater, which housed up to a thousand citizens of the besieged city, the number of victims is still unknown and Russia has eliminated evidence of the massacre, but the survivors keep their fight alive in search for justice.

Hundreds of displaced people from Mariupol, in the eastern region of Donetsk, gathered this Saturday, March 16, near theaters in Ukrainian cities to remember the victims of the bombing of the city's theater two years ago.

The attack is emblematic of the indiscriminate destruction of the town during the Russian siege in the first months of the large-scale invasion.

“We will never forget and we will never forgive!” said Valentina Boiko, co-organizer of the meeting in Lviv, western Ukraine.

“The world must remember everything that Russia has done to Ukraine and Ukrainians, and every Russian murderer must be held accountable for what they have done. We will make sure that this is the case,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky promised on his channel. from Telegram.

Two 500-kilogram aerial bombs were dropped on the theater, causing its partial collapse, on the morning of March 16, 2022, despite the inscription “CHILDREN” in Russian painted in large letters in front of the theater so that it would be visible to spectators. Russian pilots.

The theater served exclusively as a refuge for civilians who had lost their homes due to the massive bombing of the city, which Russian troops finally occupied in May 2022, according to multiple testimonies collected since then, among others by Human Rights Watch (HWR) and the NGO “Truth Hounds”, based in kyiv.

Several people hold flags and banners during a memorial rally for those killed two years ago inside the Mariupol Drama Theater building by a Russian airstrike, amid the siege of the city during the Russian invasion, in Prague, Czech Republic , March 16, 2024. © Reuters / David W Cerny

There were no Ukrainian troops inside or near the building at the time of the attack.

“On this day in 2022, Russia dropped an aerial bomb on the Drama Theater #Mariupol , which served as a refuge for more than 1,000 Ukrainian civilians. As a result, about 600 people were killed and at least 400 injured. The Russian murderers did not care about the inscription “Children” in front of the theater. “Russia remains unpunished until now,” Ukrainian parliamentarian Inna Sovsun said on social media.

On this day in 2022, Russia dropped an air bomb on the #Mariupol Drama Theatre, which served as a shelter for over 1000 Ukrainian civilians. As a result, about 600 were killed and at least 400 were injured. Russian murderers didn't care about the “Children” inscription in front… pic.twitter.com/gBIVnGqRKB — Inna Sovsun (@InnaSovsun) March 16, 2024



The number of victims is unknown

“We will never know how many people really died there“Petró Andryushchenko, advisor to the legitimate mayor of Mariupol, told EFE.

Between 400 and 450 people died in the massacre, according to the initial investigation, carried out in the weeks after the attack.

However, there is no physical evidence left at the site for further investigation, as Russia has taken care of eliminating the evidence.

“The first thing the Russians did was dismantle the rubble. All the bodies were buried in an unknown location,” Andriushchenko said.

And hundreds of thousands of residents, some of whom can serve as witnesses, are now scattered across Ukraine, the occupied territories and other countries.

Up to a thousand people were inside the theater at the time of the attack, according to the Center for Space Technologies, which published testimonies and reconstructions of the events this Saturday.

“There were children and women there. They just wanted to survive, waiting for mercy,” comments an author of the video taken minutes after the attack and cited by the center.

Some managed to leave in the days before the bombing, even though there were no humanitarian corridors to evacuate citizens from the besieged city.

“The night before the attack, I was very scared, crazy with fear. People sat by candlelight and prayed, no one slept in the theater,” recalls Yevheniia Zabohonska, quoted by the center.

Witnesses to the attack describe how several people were buried under the collapsed central part of the theater or bled to death after being hit by the debris.



“Some mothers had survived the previous bombing of the maternity hospital and then died in the theater,” Andriushchenko noted.

war crimes

The attack on the Mariupol theater is just one of thousands that occurred during the siege, in which at least 25,000 civilians died, recalls the mayor's advisor.

“Access by independent investigators would have been necessary immediately after the total occupation of Mariupol, as would a cessation of hostilities to establish the extent of the loss of life in the theater and in the city,” Roman Avramenko, told EFE. Truth Hounds boss.

However, Russia simply has no interest in investigating its own military's war crimes, confirming, in its view, that committing them is its method of war.

“Russia's most skilled soldiers and officers fought in Mariupol. No one can say that they did not receive enough training or that they acted on impulse. This is how Russia fights,” Avramenko denounced.

Elections in the middle of the commemoration

This Saturday, the Russian presidential elections were taking place in this and other occupied territories, in which Vladimir Putin is seeking re-election.

“It's not just about their illegality. The fact is that they don't have any characteristics of an election,” Petro Andriushchenko, advisor to the legitimate mayor of the occupied eastern city of Mariupol, told EFE.

As Russia seeks to legitimize its occupation of Ukrainian territories in the eyes of its citizens by creating an image of broad participation and support for Putin, any data on electoral participation will be meaningless and far removed from reality, he maintains.

“There can be no reliable data simply because there are no voter lists. And holding elections, even illegal ones, without such lists is nonsense,” Andriushchenko stresses.

According to him, less than 20% of Mariupol's residents remain in the city, while tens of thousands of Russians have arrived there since the city was taken almost two years ago.

