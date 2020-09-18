On Thursday, September 17, Harvard University announced the 2020 Ig Nobel Prize winners. The 30th Shnobel Prize Ceremony for the COVID-19 pandemic took place this time online. The winners were awarded a 10 trillion dollar banknote … Zimbabwe as a cash prize. The Ig Nobel Prize charter states that it is awarded to research authors who “Make you smile first, and then think.”

In the region of physics Australian scientists of Ukrainian origin became laureates Ivan Maximov and Andrey Pototsky… At Swinburne University of Technology in Melbourne, they conducted experiments to understand what happens to a living earthworm when vibrated at high frequencies.

In an interview with Guardian Australia, Ivan and Andrey said that receiving the Shnobel Prize was for them “Big surprise”… Despite the seemingly amusing research, it can be very useful. Scientists believe that the results they obtained will be useful to neuroscientists in the study of brain impulses or to specialists in the field of robotics to simulate the movements of a worm.

According to Maksimov, the idea came about by chance. Once he drew attention to the fact that when vibrated, liquid moves in the same way as worms. Then he dug the worms out of the ground, placed them on the subwoofer in his garage and watched.“I made the speaker vibrate, play some instrumental beeps. And the worms began to move like water. It was a pure “what if” moment. We did not go into details in order to solve a specific question or scientific problem, “ – said Ivan.

The coronavirus this year left its mark on more than just the way the ceremony was conducted. Among the laureates in the field medicine hit the leaders of several states at once, who “Used COVID-19 to teach the world that politicians have a greater practical impact on people’s lives and deaths than scientists and doctors.” The Shnobel Prize went to the President of Russia To Vladimir Putin, to the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, American President Donald Trump, Prime Minister of Great Britain Boris Johnson, to the President of Brazil Jairu Bolsonaro, to the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, to the President of Mexico Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, to the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

It is noteworthy that Lukashenka has already twice won this dubious award. In 2013, he received the Shnobel Peace Prize for “Ban on public applause”… Then he shared it with the Minsk police, who detained on charges of violating this prohibition … a one-armed invalid.

This year peace prize deserve the governments of India and Pakistan. They instructed their diplomats to ring each other’s doors at night and run away.

In the region of management The Shnobel Prize went to five contract killers from China. The killers entrusted the commission of the crime to each other, as a result of which the victim remained safe and sound.

In the region of the economy noted the authors of the study who tried to prove the existence of a relationship between income inequality in different countries of the world with the number of kissing in the mouth.

One of the most curious studies that this year won the Shnobel Prize was an experiment conducted by an American anthropologist Metin Eren from Ohio. He made a knife from his own frozen feces!

Eren said that he had studied Inuit folklore and came across a legend about a man whom his relatives decided to severely punish. In the middle of winter, all property was taken from the man and a watchdog was assigned to him so that he would not run away anywhere. Then the Eskimo went in big, holding out his hands, waited for the feces to freeze, and made a knife out of it. With this weapon he killed the dog, made another dog out of his skin and hid on it.

The anthropologist decided to check whether it is actually possible to make a knife in this way. Ehren and several of his colleagues froze the feces and made blades from them, which they tried to use to cut the chilled meat. The experiment failed – upon contact with any other warmer material, the knives instantly turned into their original state. Only unpleasant brown marks remained on the surfaces.

Last year, among the winners of the Shnobel Prize were authors of studies on the temperature difference in the groin of dressed and unclothed French postmen.

256

Read us on Telegram channel, Facebook

and Twitter