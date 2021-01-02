In Ukraine, citizens preferred the congratulations of Russian leader Vladimir Putin to the New Year’s address from President Vladimir Zelensky. Strana.ua reports.

According to the publication, on New Year’s Eve, December 31, Ukrainians more often searched Google for the phrase “Happy New Year 2021” in Russian than in Ukrainian. The ten most popular queries were “Moscow time” and “Pugacheva”. In seventh place in the ranking is the “Congratulations to Putin 2021”, while Zelensky’s appeal to the top 10 is not at all.

In addition, the Blue Light program and the clip of rapper Morgenstern became more popular in the Ukrainian YouTube segment. The most popular video in the New Year in Ukraine is the Russian comedy show “What happened next”. The last issue of the YouTube channel “vDud” with TV presenter Anton Ptushkin and the Ukrainian TV show “Evening Quarter” were also in the top five.

Earlier in January, Ukrainians criticized Zelenskiy’s New Year speech. In particular, they did not like the fact that the head of state spoke about loans and the war with children. Many also pointed to a mistake in the president’s statement about Crimea: he said that he dreamed of writing “Crimea – Ukraine” on the sand in Yalta, but this city has only pebble beaches.