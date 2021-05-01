Almost 100% of those who received Russian citizenship in 2020 come from the former Soviet republics, most of them are Ukrainians. This was reported on May 1 by the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs.

It is clarified that the number of Ukrainians who received Russian citizenship at the end of last year amounted to 640 thousand people (62%).

Also, the document was most often received by visitors from Tajikistan (10%), Kazakhstan (7%) and Armenia (5%).

This desire, according to the department, is due to the proximity of territories, a common historical past, the absence of a language barrier and an understandable mentality, reports TASS.

In recent years, the number of foreigners acquiring Russian citizenship has been growing. In 2020, 656 thousand people issued it, which is a third more than in 2019 (497 thousand), the Ministry of Internal Affairs added.

On February 1, it was reported that Russia broke the 15-year-old record for the number of new citizens. Most of the foreigners who received a Russian passport turned out to be among the Ukrainians, Kazakhs and Tajiks.