During the Ukraine war, Germany is training Ukrainian soldiers to use the Panzerhaubitze 2000. Baden-Württemberg’s Transport Minister Hermann again rejects weapons. News ticker.

Ukraine conflict: The war in Ukraine also concerns Germany.

Ukrainian soldiers come for education in Idar-Oberstein at: The Ukrainian soldiers are to be trained on the Panzerhaubitze 2000.

come for in at: The Ukrainian soldiers are to be trained on the Panzerhaubitze 2000. Ramelow With Oil Embargo Warning : Thuringia’s Prime Minister warns of the consequences for East Germany.

With : Thuringia’s Prime Minister warns of the consequences for East Germany. This News ticker on Germany’s reactions to the Ukraine war is continuously updated.

May 11 update at 3:25 p.m: Does the now started training of Ukrainian soldiers on heavy weapons make Germany a party to the war? Federal Minister of Justice Marco Buschmann (FDP) says: no. He assumes that “the situation under international law has not changed,” said Buschmann in the Bundestag on Wednesday. To justify his view, Buschmann referred to the UN Charter, according to which war is fundamentally forbidden – with the exception of defensive wars.

“In international war law, everyone agrees: If you are the victim of an aggressor, you can defend yourself,” emphasized the FDP politician on Wednesday during a survey in the Bundestag.

He added: “Now that doesn’t include a counter-attack that takes over all enemy territory, but of course in response to that you’re allowed to operate on enemy territory, even in border areas.” Buschmann continued: “It would be crazy if the who behaves in accordance with international law would have to go into the conflict more chained than the illegitimate aggressor.”

“My legal assessment is that we are not becoming a party to the war,” said Federal Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht (SPD) on ZDF. “We’re not sending soldiers. And that’s why this training, this support is not yet a step towards becoming a war party.”

Update from May 11, 11:45 am: The federal states are expressing massive criticism of the 2022 supplementary budget with the relief package for the consequences of the Ukraine war and are demanding greater financial participation from the federal government. “The whole thing has such serious flaws that I – at least as of today – cannot recommend approving this federal budget,” said Hesse’s Prime Minister Volker Bouffier (CDU) on Wednesday in a special session of the Bundesrat.

Bouffier complained that some population groups that are particularly dependent on support received nothing from measures such as the planned energy price flat rate. About retirees or students.

The 2022 supplementary budget will essentially finance measures intended to mitigate the consequences of the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine for people and the economy in Germany. The expenditure of almost 40 billion euros will be financed by new debt alone. The federal government’s new debt will thus increase to a total of 138.9 billion euros this year.

Ukraine-Germany-News: Ukrainians land in Idar-Oberstein for training on howitzers

First report from May 11, 11 a.m: Munich – According to US estimates, the Ukraine war will not end quickly. This map shows where the Ukraine war is raging. On the contrary: American secret services expect a “protracted war”. It is “likely” that Russian President Vladimir Putin will take an increasingly “unpredictable and potentially escalating” path in the coming months, said Avril Haines, the US’s top intelligence coordinator.

Most Western countries seem to be aware of this and are stepping up their support for Ukraine – both economically and financially. After the USA announced a new billion-euro package, Germany is now speeding up military aid for Ukraine. At the end of April, a historic go-ahead was given for the delivery of heavy weapons to Ukraine. Discussions are still going on, but progress is being made. Among the systems to be delivered is the Panzerhaubitze 2000.

Germany and the Ukraine War: Ukrainian soldiers arrive in Idar-Oberstein for training

Ukrainian soldiers have now arrived in Germany for weapon training. The future crews of the Panzerhaubitze 2000 and technical experts landed in Rhineland-Palatinate. They are to be briefed on Wednesday (May 11) in training at the Bundeswehr Artillery School in Idar-Oberstein, as the German Press Agency learned from government circles in Berlin.

To defend against the Russian attack, Germany and the Netherlands want to hand over a total of twelve self-propelled howitzers to the Ukraine. They are each served by five soldiers. The number of soldiers planned for the training is therefore more than 60. There are also technical experts and translators.

According to dpa information, the Ukrainian soldiers started in Poland and were flown to Zweibrücken Airport in a Bundeswehr transport plane. According to earlier information, the training should last around 40 days, or less depending on the level of knowledge of the soldiers. They would have to learn how to drive the self-propelled howitzer, shoot it and troubleshoot operations.

A Panzerhaubitze 2000 (PzH 2000 for short) of the Bundeswehr drives on a training ground during the “Wettiner Heide” exercise on May 10 in Lower Saxony. © Philipp Schulze/dpa

Germany and the Ukraine war: Hermann calls for pressure on society instead of more weapons for Ukraine

Not everyone is enthusiastic about these developments, including Baden-Württemberg’s Transport Minister Winfried Hermann (Greens). He has reiterated his opposition to further arms sales to Ukraine, calling instead for more pressure on civil society in Russia. “We really have to build up civil communication now,” said the green party left in the ARD “Morgenmagazin”. This means, for example, that not all municipalities should sever ties with partner municipalities in Russia. Schools and universities would have had relationships.

“We have to use this to influence society in Russia so that pressure is created there to end the war,” said the 69-year-old. Although he is of the opinion that there should be a right to self-defense, said Hermann. But one should not only rely on weapons and not only on more and more weapons, he justified his rejection of further arms deliveries. There is a risk that this will further escalate the conflict.

Hermann’s views contradict statements made by party colleague and Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann. The 73-year-old expressly supports arms deliveries to Ukraine. On Monday, Kretschmann described them as “essential”.

Germany and the Ukraine war: Ramelow with an oil embargo warning – “Loss of 7000 jobs”

However, the debate is also about a possible oil embargo in full swing. Thuringia’s Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow (left) has now warned of the consequences of such a step for East Germany. Russian “Oil and gas first arrive in East Germany, which means that all the processing stages are directly there,” said Ramelow in the ARD “Morgenmagazin”. “With all the war-related losses to be expected, we are talking about 7,000 jobs in the glass industry in Thuringia,” said the left-wing politician.

He “does not support the sanctions as a matter of urgency,” but supports everything that will prevent Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin from “continuing the war,” stressed Ramelow. From his point of view, it is much more important “that the oligarchs have to be cut off from the money supply”. In addition, a move away from fossil fuels is necessary. The timely switch to renewable energies was neglected, instead Germany had relied on “cheap fossil energy” from Russia for too long. (bb with dpa/afp)