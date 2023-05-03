Ukrainians living in the occupied territories are under increasing pressure to apply for Russian citizenship as they wait for a counter-offensive to put an end to violence, disorder, lawlessness and persecution in the country.

The Center for Investigative Journalism Investigator reported on Tuesday (2) that residents of the occupied city of Kakhovka have been ordered to apply for Russian citizenship by June 1. According to reports from the center, the Russians are threatening to deport anyone who doesn’t get a Russian passport and send those people “down to the basement,” as illegal detention centers are known.

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree ordering that residents of the four regions occupied by Russia – Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia – must either become citizens of the country or declare that they do not wish to do so. The latter will be considered foreigners from July 1, 2024 and could be deported if they are deemed “a threat to Russia’s national security”.

Ukraine’s parliamentary commissioner for human rights Dmytro Lubinets advised citizens in those areas to accept Russian passports to “save their lives” or leave the occupied regions.

Survival

Tetiana, who lives in Zaporizhzhia and asked that her last name not be used, told EFE that part of her family is still in a Russian-occupied region.

“Most of them are older people who find it difficult to leave their homes after so many years living there, as well as those who stayed to care for them,” he explained.

Tetiana agrees that accepting the Russian passport may be the only way for many to survive. “Before, volunteers could deliver medicine through the only passage to the region. Now it is closed and these people are totally dependent on the Russians,” she said. “They don’t want to be part of Russia and are waiting for Ukrainian soldiers to free them,” Tetiana stressed.

Fear, looting and torture

Mounting pressure to apply for a Russian passport, as well as relentless violence, are forcing some of those who remain to leave.

“At Russian checkpoints, which are everywhere, soldiers are furious when they see Ukrainian documents,” said Den, a man in his 40s who left one of the occupied towns in the Kherson region, traveled to Russia and from there to a European Union country at the end of April.

He believes that less than 20% of the area’s pre-war inhabitants stayed in the region. And there are a lot of Russian soldiers deployed there, many of them driving vehicles they’ve stolen from local citizens.

“There is no law, the rule is that of an automatic rifle”, emphasized Den, who compares the 14 months of occupation to a prison.

He said that he literally spent the last few months in his apartment, as it was too dangerous for men to be out on the streets. “Not a week goes by without someone disappearing,” he told EFE. Several of those missing were found dead and others were either not found or have reappeared in Crimea, home to Russia’s Federal Security Service’s largest prison.

The ZMINA Human Rights Center investigated in depth some 350 cases of illegal detention and torture of Ukrainian army veterans, members of local bodies, civil society activists and local leaders by the Russians during the occupation of parts of the country.

hope of counteroffensive

Even in these circumstances, opposition to the Russians is palpable as Den recalls how the Russian and Soviet flags had to be protected from being destroyed by the local population. “It’s not just about language or territory,” emphasized Tetiana.

She added that Ukrainians are used to much greater freedom of movement, expression and opinion in their country. Although some try to adapt, many residents of the occupied territories do not want to lose these democratic values.

Tetiana said that even if the counteroffensive causes losses among soldiers, it will help prevent more deaths, which will happen if Russia maintains control over the occupied territories or manages to capture more of Ukraine.