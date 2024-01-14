Ukrainians in Finland | Ukrainian Maryna Korolchenko studied for years for a profession that she cannot practice in Finland – “I understand that a doctor must understand and speak Finnish”

Working as a doctor in Finland is a multi-step process that can take even years.

Ukrainian Maryna Korolchenko35, had managed to work as an ear, nose and throat doctor in Kyiv for ten years before he moved to Rauma in 2021.

“My last job at a private health center in Kyiv was perfect. Good coworkers, a nice boss and pleasant working hours,” Korolchenko praises in Finnish.