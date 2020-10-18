Ukrainian netizens hounded compatriot, boxer Vasily Lomachenko after being defeated in the fight for the title of absolute world champion. Negative comments are available at Instagram athlete.

Lomachenko lost to American Teofim Lopez by referee decision – 114: 115. At stake were the WBC, World Boxing Association (WBA) Super and World Boxing Organization (WBO) lightweight belts. Users reminded the athlete of the words in support of friendship between Russia and Ukraine.

“Ha-ha, well, did your Russian Orthodox Christians help you, son?” The Russian world did not help? “,” Well, son, did your Muscovites help you? ” – they wrote.

On account of the 32-year-old Lomachenko 14 victories, of which 10 by knockout, and two defeats. He broke a streak of 12 wins. At the amateur level, the Ukrainian won gold at the Olympic Games (2008, 2012) and the World Championship (2009, 2011). Lopez, 23, won his 16th win with no losses.

On May 7, Lomachenko and another Ukrainian boxer – Oleksandr Usyk – were included in the base of the Ukrainian site “Peacemaker”. The reason for this was the shooting of athletes in a documentary film about the Orthodox faith, friendship and sports “Hello, brother! Christ is risen”. Lomachenko also stated that he wants to be friends with the Russians.