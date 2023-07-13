With videoThe war is on their minds 24 hours a day, even though they are in the Netherlands. But with the Dutch psychologist, refugee Ukrainians encountered long waiting lists and cultural differences. So they started helping each other, tell two Ukrainian women, one of whom is a psychologist herself. “At first I thought: how can the Dutch just get on with their lives!”
Cyril Rosman
Latest update:
13-07-23, 20:26
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#Ukrainians #Netherlands #Dont #victim #life #anymore
Leave a Reply