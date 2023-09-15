Saxony police: Ukrainians have become leaders in the smuggling of migrants to Germany

Among the detained smugglers who were involved in sending migrants to German territory, there was a record number of Ukrainians. A representative of the Saxony police spoke about this leadership in the anti-rating for the first half of 2023, the publication reports. Bild.

“Refugees are transported across the Saxon border every day. But now the federal police are observing a new phenomenon: hired smugglers from the mafia, which is engaged in the transportation of people, have recently increasingly come from Ukraine,” the article says. Previously, the main detainees were Syrians.

During this period, 37 Ukrainians and only 24 Czech citizens were caught at the Czech border for illegal actions. On the Polish border, the police stopped the illegal activities of another 24 natives of Ukraine.

The number of Ukrainian migrants, according to the publication, has increased due to increased financial difficulties among the population and the desire for quick earnings. Compatriots recruit illegal migrants in Telegram chats using offers of “work.”

Earlier, the United States suggested that Poland encourage Ukrainian refugees to return to their homeland. The embassy also offered to provide grants to Polish journalists who promote the stories of such migrants.