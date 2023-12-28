The military volunteer unit named after Bohdan Khmelnitsky, formed from former Ukrainian prisoners of war as part of the Russian operational-combat tactical (OBTF) formation “Cascade”, entered into the first battle with Ukrainian troops. He spoke about this on Thursday, December 28 “RIA News” battalion soldier Kirill Spassky.

According to him, in the first battle the detachment went ahead.

“The first combat experience was accepted with dignity – they didn’t give up, they didn’t turn on the back one, and they went straight ahead. When we moved into position, we reached the positions, dug in there, and also accepted the battle. After we dug in, the enemy’s “birds” (unmanned aerial vehicles – Ed.) arrived. I had an anti-drone gun. I planted two “birds,” and as a result, mortar fire began,” Spassky said.

The military man noted that after the mine strikes from the Ukrainian Armed Forces, he, as a commander, ordered to withdraw.

While still a Ukrainian border guard, Spassky voluntarily laid down his arms and surrendered to the Russian military. During his first combat outing, he seriously injured his right leg.

“We were going to clear the enemy’s positions, I gave the command to retreat back to the lines to replenish the ammo (ammunition – Ed.), and move forward again. As we were leaving, a mine landed, exploded two meters away, and wounded us in the leg. He helped himself and asked the guys: “Is everyone alive? Is everyone healthy? The guys answered: “Yes,” and we moved back to the lines,” the serviceman said, adding that there were no “barrier detachments.”

Spassky also said that other units of the Cascade OBTF advanced with them. They covered the flanks.

“The guys got a foothold, the rotation came up, we were replaced, we moved further to the lines, and returned to our positions. It wasn’t “Bogdan Khmelnitsky” who rotated us, just other units of “Cascade,” he summed up.

Bohdan Khmelnytsky's battalion entered service with the OBTR at the end of October. The beginning of its formation from among former military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was announced in February. In November, the battalion's soldiers took the oath.

Earlier that day, Leonid Sharov, an officer at the press center of the Center group of troops, reported that the unit’s fighters stopped the advance of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Krasnoliman direction. The military also destroyed six enemy strongholds.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

Watch more current videos and details about the situation in Donbass on the Izvestia TV channel.