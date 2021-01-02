The Blue Light program and the clip of the rapper Morgenstern turned out to be more popular than the address of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on the Ukrainian YouTube segment on New Year’s Eve. It is reported by “Strana.ua”

The most popular video on New Year’s in Ukraine was the Russian comedy show “What happened next.” The last issue of the YouTube channel “vDud” with TV presenter Anton Ptushkin and the Ukrainian TV show “Evening Quarter” were also in the top five.

Zelensky’s New Year greetings, which the Ukrainians exchanged for other videos, was only in sixth place. At the same time, the address of Russian President Vladimir Putin is in 12th place.

Earlier in January, Ukrainians criticized Zelenskiy’s New Year speech. In particular, they did not like the fact that the head of state spoke about loans and the war with children. Many also pointed to a mistake in the president’s statement about Crimea: he said that he dreamed of writing “Crimea – Ukraine” on the sand in Yalta, but this city has only pebble beaches.