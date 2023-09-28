RTE: Three Ukrainians were detained in Ireland on suspicion of cocaine smuggling

Irish police detained three Ukrainian citizens on suspicion of drug smuggling after confiscating a record cocaine shipment weighing 2.2 tons. About it reports broadcaster RTE.

“Three men – an Iranian and two Ukrainians – were arrested, and police continued to question the crew of the cargo ship MV Matthew, on which drugs were found,” the publication says.

It is noted that three more persons involved in the case, who are citizens of Iran, Ukraine and Great Britain, are currently being interrogated by the police.

