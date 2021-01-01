Netizens criticized the New Year’s address by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. It is reported by “Strana.ua”

Many drew attention to Zelensky’s desire to write on the sand on the beach in Yalta “Crimea – Ukraine”. Users recalled that Yalta is located on the southern coast of the peninsula, where there are no sandy beaches – only large pebbles. “When will Ukraine get Crimea again? How the Yalta beach will become sandy! ” – wrote political scientist Sergei Belashko in Facebook…

Related materials “It is necessary to fry” Kiev decided to sue Moscow over Crimea and Donbass. What can this lead to?

Another Internet user, Stas Kosarenko, said that Artyom Street in Donetsk, mentioned by Zelensky in his address, should be decommunized, and the entire service sector on it should be switched to Ukrainian, which is unlikely to raise the attractiveness of reintegration for residents of Donbass. “Speaking Russian about [улице] Artem in Donetsk, the president shyly kept silent about the fact that she was subject to decommunization. And the cafes on Pushkin Boulevard should switch to Ukrainian from January 16, ”he wrote.

Some did not like that Zelenskiy summed up the results of 2020, surrounded by children. In particular, Svetlana Kryukova, deputy editor-in-chief of Strana.ua, did not understand why the head of state was telling the children about the loan program. “Does it hint that even little children will not be able to survive without loans in the third year of his presidency?” She asked.

Ukrainian composer Vladimir Bystryakov was surprised at the demonstration of coffins as part of the New Year’s greetings. “Yesterday we sat at the TV, listened to the performance of a man called“ Two in One ”(comedian + guarantor). He, in his usual manner, broadcast (for some reason to children) about some eternal truths and showed pictures. When the coffins appeared on the whole screen, my little ones asked me: “Why suddenly on a festive evening and suddenly coffins ?!” I replied that it was creative. The children did not understand, “he wrote in Facebook…

Earlier on January 1, Zelensky’s New Year’s address was criticized by Russian Senator Sergei Tsekov. In his opinion, the current leadership of Ukraine is unable to “adequately perceive the international reality in which Crimea is an integral part of Russia.”