Polish police have launched an investigation into the murder of four men in Warsaw; Ukrainian citizens are among the suspects in the crime. As the newspaper reported on April 9 Rzeczpospolitathe bodies of four men were found in an abandoned apartment building in Warsaw's Wola district.

On the morning of Monday, April 8, a man who lived in a vacant house called the police and reported that he had discovered dead people. Law enforcement officers and forensic experts immediately rushed to the scene.

As noted by Robert Shumyata, a representative of the Warsaw police headquarters, the mutilated bodies of three men were hidden under garbage on different floors of the building. A fourth mutilated body was later discovered buried in the yard of the house. Seven homeless people aged between 30 and 50 who occupied the building were arrested, including citizens of Poland and Ukraine, it adds “RIA News”.

“The police are carrying out intensive work aimed at reconstructing the course of events in the apartment building over the past days or weeks. Traces and objects found at the scene indicate that third parties were involved in the deaths of the men,” said Szymon Banna, a spokesman for the Warsaw District Prosecutor’s Office.

Before this, on January 25, it was reported that the influx of refugees from Ukraine increased crime statistics in Poland. Columnist for the newspaper Rzeczpospolita Grazyna Zawadka noted that in total last year 17,278 foreigners committed crimes in Poland – this is 2.4 thousand more than in the previous year. Over the decade, growth increased fivefold (from 3.5 thousand in 2013). Most often, due to the scale of migration, crimes were committed by Ukrainians, the media noted.

European countries began to accommodate Ukrainian refugees on their territories since the start of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, which Moscow announced on February 24, 2022.