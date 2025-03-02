The disagreement scene between Trump, Zelenski and Vice President Vance continues to cause a stir in Ukraine. The United States is the most important ally for the country’s war effort and all here are aware of it. There are certain fears about the measures that … He can take American leadership at a critical moment dominated by uncertainty.

The president of the country invaded by Russia will have an agenda occupied in the next few days and from these meetings with European leaders, greater clarity of the current situation is expected. But from Ukraine they are clear that Putin is determined to move forward with large -scale aggression. «The Ukrainians cannot afford to be afraid. If we lose, we will cease to exist as a nation.

With or without the support of the United States, we will fight, and not because we want to fight, as Trump says, but because Putin does not leave us many options «, explains for ABC the war veteran Oleg Bazylewicz.

A united country

Society and Zelenski itself thanked the signs of support of the continental partners and from the political opposition they close ranks with the kyiv government. The president of the largest opposition party, Petro Poroshenko, recently sanctioned by the Ukrainian executive, appealed to the unit. «Half of the country woke up after the video from Washington. We lift our fists through Ukraine. And now everyone’s question is: What to do next? Someone expected to criticize Zelenski. But no, there will be no criticism, because that is not what the country needs at this time. Poroshenko added that he expects a “plan B” by the Ukrainian president. “We believe that after the meeting in London and Brussels, we will have several important messages,” said the former president yesterday.

Kira Rudik, the candy leader, another of the Ukrainian political formations with seats in Parliament highlighted her support to Zelenski. «All the media in the world wonder if we support the president. We do it. Unity is our strength, ”Rudik said in social networks. The deputy added that “our goal is not that President Zelenski and President Trump are friends. Our goal are security guarantees and that was not on the table ».

One of the main debates that follow each other in Ukraine is whether Trump and Vance had orchestrated this end for the high -level meeting with Zelenski. In this sense there are diverse visions. Tetiana Baidiuk, a kyiv resident believes that there was premeditation from the United States representatives. «For me, everything seems planned by the United States to blame someone for their inability to reach a peace agreement. It is shocking how they hold Ukraine for war and how they try to portray Ukraine as an ungrateful country even though we are grateful. It is very unfair, ”explains Baidiuk for ABC.

«Was this artificial drama, organized by Trump? There are reasons to believe that it is not so and we will explain it below. After all, we should not turn a blind eye to the fact that the dispute began with the reproaches of Zelenski to Vance, something that could not have happened, ”says the director of ‘European truth’, Sergiy Sydorenko.

The Ukrainian war correspondent and editor of the medium census.net, Yuri Bustusov He believes that “this show was organized specifically by Trump and Vance precisely to press the president of Ukraine and, of course, to implement his strategy. But what happened there does not mean that the United States is going to break relations with Ukraine ». The Editorial of the Ukrainian digital newspaper ‘The Kyiv Independent’ states: «What happened in the Oval office is not precedents, but it is not a surprise. In the previous weeks, Trump had shown hostility towards Zelenski and Ukraine, while supporting Russia.

The support of Zelenski is not exempt from criticism, although most within the country understand that it was an enclosure. «I don’t think Zelenski had all the reason. It is, say, ‘new’ in politics and does not have enough experience in negotiations. He lost control for his own feelings and pressure, ”says Tatiana Baiduk. «I think nobody was well in this encounter. Zelenski could definitely and should have acted much better. But the behavior of the American representatives was catastrophic. They behave like the scammers of the old school. Disgusting »emphasizes Oleg, former officer of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Hopes of an agreement

Despite the embarrassing attitude of the president of the United States and his right hand, Vance, there are still hopes to redirect relations with Washington. A Ukrainian military deployed in the Eastern Front tells this newspaper by telephone that “all ‘conflict’ occurred in the context that the meeting was on an economic agreement, not on peace treaties. I think we continue to maintain good relations with the US, remember that the US is not a single person and we will see it for ourselves soon ». Tetiana Baiduk From kyiv believes that what happened with Trump “may be a good reminder for our government that there is no one who can save us except ourselves.”

The Russian Invasion of Ukraine extends beyond the battle front. And the diplomatic struggle has become especially hard for the attacked part, which continues to suffer the consequences of war. Only on Saturday night, Moscow’s forces fired more than a hundred drones against the Ukrainian territory. The balance of Ukrainian civilians of the last day of the conflict amounts to five and the injured exceed twenty.