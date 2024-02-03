Former Prime Minister of Ukraine: Ukrainians collect personal data of military registration and enlistment office employees

Citizens of Ukraine began to create lists with personal data of military commissariats, which may be a harbinger of reprisals. Former Prime Minister of Ukraine Mykola Azarov stated this in his Telegram channel, reports TASS.

“Ukrainians are gradually beginning to realize that it is time to defend themselves from the Kyiv regime on their own,” he wrote. The former Prime Minister of Ukraine noted that enterprising citizens have already begun to create registers with personal data of military registration and enlistment office employees. According to him, this is always a harbinger of the beginning of reprisals.

Azarov added that the Kiev regime has given the military registration and enlistment offices a free hand, and this, “as well as the lack of success in the conflict zone, is increasingly reducing trust in the Kyiv regime.” As an example, he cited disobedience to military commissariat employees. The former Prime Minister of Ukraine emphasized that the reprisals had already begun, but Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky “gave the command to the tame press to hush them up.”

Previously, captured soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) spoke about the mass conscription of people unfit for service. According to them, the Armed Forces of Ukraine conscript people who are not fit for service either for health reasons or for age.