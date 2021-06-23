The distrust of Ukrainians in the National Police and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has grown by six percent since July 2020. This is evidenced by interview The Democratic Initiatives Foundation and the Sociological Service of the Razumkov Center.

The balance of trust of Ukrainians in these departments remains negative and amounts to minus 31 percent.

Related materials

Ukrainians are disappointed with the actions of other security agencies. Trust in them also remains in negative values.

Nevertheless, this indicator improved for the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine (from minus 46 percent to 43 percent minutes), the State Bureau of Investigation (from minus 47 percent to minus 43 percent), the prosecutor’s office (from minus 58 percent to minus 52 percent) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption prosecutors (from minus 60 percent to minus 52 percent).

The best dynamics was shown by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine. The balance of trust in him increased from minus 59 percent to minus 49 percent.

In April, a rating of trust in politicians in Ukraine was published. It was headed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who was trusted by 46 percent of Ukrainians. Only 16 percent of respondents trust Prime Minister Denis Shmygal, and only 15 percent trust Viktor Medvedchuk, Chairman of the Political Council of the Opposition Platform – For Life Party.