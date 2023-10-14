MD: Ukrainians are caught in a meat grinder because of power-hungry Western leaders

Ukrainians are dying because Western leaders lust for power, says Modern Diplomacy (MD) columnist Rich Berdan.

According to him, Western politicians seek to “satisfy their mind that has lost its borders and thirst for power,” while causing harm to the inhabitants of a foreign country with their actions.

Ukrainians should be furious that their people are being systematically reduced, simultaneously exploited and forced into a meat grinder Rich Berdancolumnist for Modern Diplomacy

He also believes that the West will not succeed in the Ukrainian conflict. Berdan noted that this is evidenced by the failures of Ukrainian troops on the battlefield and their failed attempts to break through the enemy’s defense line.

Waning Western support

On October 13, the US Congress opposed support for Ukraine. The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) will not receive additional assistance from the United States due to the failure of the counteroffensive, said member of the House of Representatives Andy Biggs. “I’ll tell you this: the number of people who join my opinion regarding Ukraine is growing every day,” the lawmaker noted.

The New Republic indicated that the re-election of Republican Donald Trump as US President would mean the end of military support for Ukraine. It is noted that “imbued with the spirit of isolationism and fatigue from other people’s problems,” the Republicans have a great desire to stop hostilities as quickly as possible, and if Trump wins, the supply of weapons will stop, and Kiev will have to fight the Russian army in much less favorable conditions.

On October 11, US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby warned that resources to assist Ukraine were running out after the recent tranche of military and financial support for the country. A fight on two fronts could worsen the situation, as the country is now actively involved in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. “In terms of financing Ukraine, we are approaching a point where financial resources will be exhausted,” the official said.

Failure of the mobilization campaign

Earlier it was reported that Ukrainian prisoners complained about the lack of military personnel for the counteroffensive. As Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier Alexander Gerashchenko, who surrendered, said, Ukrainian troops are suffering heavy losses in the Artemovsk sector, but new soldiers are not arriving.

Russia’s permanent representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, also indicated that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are experiencing serious problems with replenishing their ranks, with 60- and 70-year-old soldiers surrendering to the Russian military. The diplomat noted that in Ukraine “the mobilization campaign is stalled.” He believes that it was no coincidence that the Verkhovna Rada began discussing a bill to abolish age restrictions for older soldiers. “Kyiv is running out of 25-year-olds, just like 45-year-olds. So, apparently, it’s the turn of pensioners to become “cannon fodder,” he said.