In The Hague, where many Ukrainians have settled, the municipality is already hosting about 700 refugees. It is expected that more will follow. The municipality does not know how many there are with host families. Only 200 people have registered at this time. Unlike other refugees, the Ukrainians are allowed to start working in our country immediately, because of European agreements. A work permit is not required. Many employers are happy with this because of the staff shortages in many sectors.