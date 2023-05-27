Spectator: Zelensky’s decision to postpone spring counter-offensive alarmed Ukrainians

The decision of the Ukrainian authorities to postpone the spring counteroffensive has alarmed the inhabitants of the country. Reviewer wrote about it The Spectator Svetlana Morenets.

“The delay in the spring offensive alarmed some Ukrainians who wanted to believe in stories that the war would be over by summer,” the journalist explained.

According to her, on Ukrainian television they constantly talk about “the exhaustion of Russia” and that the Armed Forces of Ukraine “enough to make one breakthrough” to resolve the issue. At the same time, as Morenets noted, the statements of the country’s authorities and what is happening in the real world differ.

On May 25, Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had already begun to conduct a counteroffensive against the Russian military. According to him, Ukrainian soldiers are conducting a number of separate operations.

Podolyak also noted that Kyiv plans to use the weapons transferred to it by Western countries to conduct military operations in those territories that it considers its own.

At the same time, the deputy head of the presidential office, Igor Zhovkva, said that Ukraine’s counteroffensive would begin if all the necessary equipment was received from foreign partners.