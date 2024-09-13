Avio plans to purchase RD-843 engines from Yuzhmash until 2027

Italian company Avio plans to continue purchasing RD-843 rocket engines from the Ukrainian Yuzhmash plant until at least 2027, European Spaceflight reports it became known from Avio report.

The document states that the European rocket company is developing an engine for the upper stage of the Vega C launch vehicle. The new power unit is to replace the currently used Ukrainian-made RD-843.

“According to Avio, production of the RD-843 engine, which the company calls the MEA engine, continues despite Russia’s ongoing invasion of the country. This means that MEA engine supplies are secured in the medium term from 2025 to 2027. However, the company also did not rule out the possibility of a worsening forecast for Ukraine,” the publication says.

It is noted there that Avio’s long-term goal is to create a Multi-Purpose Green Engine (MPGE) to replace the RD-843.

Related materials:

In July 2022, SpaceNews reported that the European Space Agency (ESA) hopes to continue to supply Ukrainian-made RD-843 rocket engines for the Attitude Vernier Upper Module (AVUM), the upper stage of the Vega lightweight rocket.

In January 2020, the head of the ESA representative office in Russia, Rene Pischel, announced that all non-European – Ukrainian and Russian – components in the Italian light rocket Vega would be removed.

The fourth stage RD-843 cruise engine for the Vega light rocket was developed by the Yuzhnoye design bureau and manufactured by Yuzhmash (Ukraine). The titanium fuel tanks for the launch vehicle were manufactured by the Lavochkin Scientific and Production Association (NPO) (Russia).