In Turkey, girls from Ukraine were detained after they held a nude photo session on a yacht. This was reported on May 5 in the PavlovskyNews Telegram channel.

One of the participants in the photo session said that they were filmed from a nearby ship. This is how the information appeared in the local media and attracted the attention of law enforcement agencies. She also remembered a similar incident that happened earlier in April in Dubai.

“As you already understood, in Muslim countries it is better not to take naked photos. <...> But you need to make your mistakes in order to understand this exactly. If you want to take nude photos in Turkey or other Muslim countries, then it’s best not to. Or do it as stealthily as possible, do not mark the location. We took pictures with the girls, and they took pictures of us from another yacht, ”the girl said on social networks.

The Ukrainian women were released after interrogation. The tourist noted that now she and the other participants in the photo shoot are in perfect order.

A similar incident took place in Dubai on 5 April. Police detained several people after posting a video on social media of naked women posing for a photographer on the balcony of an apartment building in Dubai Marina.

Participants in such a photo session can face up to six months in prison, the organizer of the event – up to 1.5 years. In addition, fines are provided in the amount of 5 thousand dirhams (over 100 thousand rubles).

The Consulate General of Russia in Dubai clarified that there are no Russian women among the detained girls. At the same time, one citizen of the Russian Federation is still involved in this case, it turned out to be the organizer of the photo session.