On February 25, about 40 people, mostly women and girls, took shelter in a school in Malaya Rohan, a village near the Ukrainian city of Kharkov. The Russians invaded there that day. A 31-year-old woman sits in the basement of the school with her daughter, mother, brother and sister. The human rights organization Human Rights Watch (HRW), to whom the woman told this story, recorded the event in a first report on war crimes in Ukrainewhich came out this week.

On March 13, the woman told HRW, a Russian soldier violently smashes the windows of the school around midnight and goes inside. He says the 31-year-old woman should follow him to a classroom on the second floor. He points a gun at her, she has to undress and give him oral pleasure. The whole time he holds his gun to her temple or to her face. He shoots twice in the ceiling, he says to give her “motivation”. He then rapes her.

She has to sit on a chair for a long time. When she complains that she is cold, the soldier only allows her to put on her outer clothes. Not her underwear or pants. The moment she puts on her clothes, the soldier tells that he is a 20-year-old Russian and mentions his name. It is known to Human Rights Watch, but the organization does not want to share the name.

Then the soldier wants her to go to the basement to get her things so she can stay in the classroom with him. She refuses. “I knew my daughter would cry if she saw me,” she tells HRW. He rapes her again. He puts a knife to her throat, cuts into the skin of her neck and then into her cheek. He also cuts off a piece of her hair and hits her in the face with a book. The local authorities are currently preparing charges against this soldier.

Cuts and bruises

It is the first case of war-related sexual violence in Ukraine that Human Rights Watch can confirm. The human rights organization is in possession of photos of the cuts and bruises on the woman’s face. HRW was able to verify the incident after talking to several people who were on the scene. “We can’t go into detail, but this event happened a few weeks ago and we took the time to investigate it thoroughly,” said Hugh Williamson, HRW Director of Europe, on the phone. “We’re very careful about things like this and we’re 100 percent sure what she’s saying is right.”

HRW received three other allegations from villages in the northern Chernihiv region and southeastern Mariupol, but cannot verify them yet. Nor can the organization confirm that rapes take place on a structural basis.

Last week the British daily spoke The Times with a 33-year-old woman from a village near Kiev† She says she was raped several times by two “drunk soldiers”. Her four-year-old son was crying in the next room. Shortly before that, her husband had been murdered in the garden. The soldiers returned a few times. The third time, they were “so drunk they could barely stand,” the woman describes. When they fell asleep, she managed to escape with her son.

You don’t have to feel guilty. It didn’t happen because there’s something wrong with you. Not because you stayed in the city, went to get water or are young Guide for women

Amnesty International cannot yet independently confirm the stories. However, more and more harrowing photos and videos and stories are appearing in the media that contain indications of sexual violence. These atrocities mainly take on a face after the withdrawal of the Russians from the city of Butsha last weekend.

But according to the Ukrainian government, more and more stories of sexual violence by Russian soldiers are emerging. “Unfortunately, we see numerous cases of Russian soldiers raping women,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Koeleba said at a conference of the Chatham House think tank in early March. “Russia must be held accountable for these acts.”

Don’t shut up

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also spoke during his speech at the UN Security Council on Tuesday about victims who have been “raped and killed in front of their own children”. Ukrainian MP Maria Mezentseva calls for ‘not to mention’ about rapes† In an interview with the British Sky News she talks about a woman who was allegedly raped several times in front of her child in Bovary, a suburb of Kiev. “The allegations must be registered, only then can justice prevail,” she says.

Ukrainian human rights lawyer Kateryna Boesol has been collecting charges of sexual violence against women and men since the Russian annexation of Crimea in 2014. Even now she hears poignant examples. “Stories of relatives and acquaintances of women who are repeatedly raped, who are murdered after a rape, or examples of gang rapes,” she tells by telephone from her temporary residence in Germany.

Ukrainian Attorney General Iryna Venediktova has announced an investigation. The International Criminal Court opened an investigation into war crimes in Ukraine in early March, after 39 member states requested it. Conflict-related sexual violence is also considered a war crime.

Boesol notices that the fear of sexual violence among Ukrainian women and girls is increasing. The Ukrainians she speaks to speak of a growing concern about “the safety of young girls.” “They are constantly hiding,” says Boesol. “Women try to avoid public spaces.”

Instagram tips against rape

Posts circulated on Instagram in which Ukrainians warn each other about rape and share tips about how to protect yourself† “Don’t walk down the street alone. Think about what you will do if you are attacked. Bring a pair of scissors or a can of deodorant to defend yourself.”

If you are strong you can seek the ‘active confrontation’: ‘scream, bite, injure’ and attract the attention of bystanders. In a ‘passive confrontation’ you can try to avoid the rape by talking to the perpetrator. If violence is unavoidable, the manual does not lie: “Unfortunately, murder after rape is common. Be alert and save your life at all costs.”

As more areas are liberated and people feel safe enough to talk, more and more stories will surface Kateryna Boesol Ukrainian human rights lawyer

How seriously Ukrainians take the risk of sexual violence is apparent from the details of the advice on Instagram. Medical tips on disinfecting and treating wounds are shared, as well as a targeted step-by-step plan for ending ‘unwanted pregnancy’. Where victims may feel the “irresistible desire” to wash themselves, it is important not to “destroy” evidence. The manuals also provide moral support. †You don’t have to feel guilty. It didn’t happen because there’s something wrong with you. Not because you stayed in the city, went to fetch water or are young. You stay the person you were, it doesn’t stain you.”

According to human rights lawyer Boesol, sexual violence has been part of Russian warfare since the annexation of Crimea in 2014. A UN report talks about the period 2014-2017 of ‘genital beatings and electrocution, rape and forced nudity’ used as torture and interrogation method.

“The difficult part is that this is an invisible group and organizations must first understand how to approach victims,” she says. Due to its sensitive nature, sexual violence is often overlooked, also sees HRW director Williamson. It is difficult to confirm because there is a lot of shame surrounding it. Boesol: “In general, war victims of sexual violence only come forward later to talk about their experiences. As more areas are liberated and people feel safe enough to talk, more and more stories will start popping up.”