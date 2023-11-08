“Starting from scratch” – that was the headline that appeared a year ago over a portrait of women refugees from Ukraine. How has life continued for you since then? An interim balance.

Gaining a foothold in Frankfurt: Ukrainian Olena Sukhorukova in the classroom at her language school. Here she wants to continue improving her German skills. Image: Michael Braunschädel

OLena Sukhorukova and Viktoriia Spyrydonova are both victims of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine. They fled their homeland three weeks after the first bombings by Russian troops. Chance led the women to Frankfurt, where they have been trying to put their terrible experiences in Ukraine behind them for more than a year and a half. Life in Germany is exciting and demanding – but also satisfying in many ways, the two tell the FAZ, a year after they reported on their experiences here for the first time.

Sukhorukova works in the office of a tax consultant in Karben, Spyrydonova dreams of a job as a translator. Both are also eager to improve their German skills. And the third in the group of Ukrainian women portrayed at the time, Kateryna Kholodova, also came a little closer to her goal a year later. After successfully passing the state examination, she works as a teacher in a school in the Hochtaunus district.