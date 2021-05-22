In the Moscow region, 30-year-old Evgenia wanted to escape from slavery and jumped out of the window of a locked apartment. It is reported by Telegram-channel Mash.

It is clarified that the Ukrainian arrived in Russia on May 16. She was invited by a 24-year-old friend who promised the woman good money and housing. As a result, Evgenia was settled in Lyubertsy together with another girl, but soon three men came to them, who began to threaten and demanded to give their passports, and then completely locked Evgenia in the apartment.

The woman said that after the move, she encountered the beggar mafia. She was required to beg from passers-by for money on the streets of Moscow, and all the funds received were later taken away. Evgenia decided to run away and jumped from the second floor of the apartment, breaking two vertebrae. She is currently in the hospital.

The Investigative Committee of Russia opened a case on illegal imprisonment. Four people were detained, including an acquaintance of the victim.

On May 19, it became known that the Investigative Committee is checking cattle farmers in Kalmykia, who invited a Russian to work as a shepherd and took him into slavery. They took away the man’s passport and means of communication, and often beat him for offenses. He was also not paid his salary, sometimes he was left without food. All this lasted almost three months.