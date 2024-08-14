Ukrainian woman intends to sue media for article about her role in blowing up Nord Stream

Ukrainian diver Svetlana Uspenskaya has threatened to sue German media for disseminating information about her possible involvement in the explosion of the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines. She said this in an interview with the agency “Regnum”.

According to her, although she is a diver, she cannot dive to the depth at which the explosions occurred. She emphasized that she was in Kyiv at the time of the terrorist attack.

“I will sue the publication that published this slander. From September 2, 2022 to April 2023, I was in Kyiv. I have evidence of this, witnesses, and so on,” Uspenskaya said. She added that she plans to sue the German media for several million euros for disseminating slander.

Earlier, the German Prosecutor General’s Office issued an arrest warrant for a Ukrainian on suspicion of blowing up the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines in 2022. According to a joint investigation by the German publications Die Zeit, Süddeutsche Zeitung and ARD, three Ukrainian citizens working as diving instructors were involved in the terrorist attack on Nord Stream.