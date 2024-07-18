“Strana.ua”: Near Kiev, a woman set herself on fire because her husband was denied a deferment

A Ukrainian woman attempted to commit suicide because her husband was denied a deferment from military service. About this reports “Strana.ua”.

The incident occurred in the village of Rakitnoye in the Kyiv region. According to the publication, the woman set herself on fire near the courthouse. She received burns on 80 percent of her body, and is currently in hospital.

On April 2, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a law of the Verkhovna Rada on reducing the minimum age of mobilization in the Armed Forces of Ukraine to 25 years. Later, Zelensky also signed a law on tightening mobilization in the country, according to which the category of “limited fitness” was abolished.