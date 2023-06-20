Home page politics

From: Julia Schöneseiffen

Again and again, Ukrainian prisoners report torture and ill-treatment. Civilians are also said to be tortured in the city of Enerhodar.

KIEV – Since the start of the Ukraine war on February 24, 2022, there have been repeated reports of war crimes. This is also the case in the Ukrainian city of Enerhodar. The city is located in southeastern Ukraine and is best known for the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant. Before the war began, about 53,000 people lived in Enerhodar, according to the exiled mayor Dmytro Orlov, only 15,000 inhabitants were left. This is reported by the British daily newspaper The Guardians. Orlov suspects that at least 500 people were kidnapped and tortured. “At first I was shocked and desperate. But over time I’ve gotten tougher and rougher.”

Torture in the Ukraine war: “They enjoyed it”

To the Guardians according to Olena Yahupova, one of those tortured was said to have been. Accordingly, she is said to have been arrested by Russian occupiers in October 2022 and tortured by the secret police for two days. Neighbors had told the FSB secret police that her husband was a Ukrainian military officer. “There was no legal source, they did what they wanted,” says Yahupova.

It is estimated that only 15,000 people live in the city of Enerhodar, where the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant is located. © dpa

Her hands were tied to her ankles and she was said to have been hit on the head with a full plastic bottle. Strangulations were the order of the day. “One held your throat, another pinched your nose.” Yahupova is said to reveal her husband’s whereabouts or betray other people with military connections in the city.

A gun was also held to her forehead and she was electrocuted. “I didn’t even have time to scream…there wasn’t time to think, it was so shocking,” she told the Guardians. The violence was the work of a team of five or six FSB officers. “One by one they did these things. They had fun.”

Torture victim reports: “He threatened to shoot me”

After two days, Yahupova was locked in a cell with 15 other detainees. “Basically, they forgot about me there,” says Yahupova. Only once did a Russian official contact her again – and forced her to pose for a video broadcast by the Russian state news agency RIA Novosti. In the video she was supposed to complain about an alleged Ukrainian shelling – “he threatened to shoot me”.

After appearing in the propaganda video, Yahupova had to do forced labor for the Russian army for months. She was only released by Russian troops in March. She first fled to Estonia before returning to Enerhodar and “enlisting in the army”.

UN accuses Russia of torture: Moscow rejects allegations

Yahupova’s story is not unique. The Ukrainian military estimates the number of Ukrainian civilians being held across Russia at more than 3,000, many of whom are said to have died in captivity. This information cannot be independently verified.

The United Nations (UN) also accuses the Russian military of widespread torture. In a letter to the Russian government published in Geneva, UN experts explain that Ukrainian civilians and prisoners of war were to be coerced into disclosing information using electric shocks and mock executions, among other things.

While allegations of torture had previously been made against the Ukrainian side, the UN experts in the Russian military assume that the Russian state will at least tolerate or even order the violence. The government in Moscow has denied allegations of torturing prisoners of war or attacking civilians in Ukraine. (jsch)