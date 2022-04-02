Home page world

Anna Lehmer

A 38-year-old Ukrainian woman was found dead in a hotel in Trier, and now the suspect wanted by an international arrest warrant has been arrested.

Trier/Regensburg – After the violent death of a 38-year-old who fled from Ukraine before the war, the police caught the suspect, who was also from Ukraine. The 34-year-old man was arrested on a train near Regensburg on Saturday night, the police in Trier said. The public prosecutor’s office and criminal police in Trier had searched for the 34-year-old with an international arrest warrant. After the search was intensified, federal police officers were able to arrest the man on the night of Saturday (04/02/2022) without resistance.

Suspect arrested: Ukrainian woman found dead in hotel

According to the police, the suspect is to be brought before an investigating judge at the Regensburg district court and taken into custody after the international arrest warrant has been issued. Since the crime scene principle exists, the man will then be transferred to Trier, said a police spokesman. The 34-year-old is said to have killed the woman in a hotel in downtown Trier a few days ago. There the victim was found dead. According to earlier information from the investigators, the woman from Ukraine fled to Germany with several family members before the war.

Ukrainian woman killed: suspect caught in Zug near Regensburg

According to the information available so far, the 38-year-old is said to have taken the train from Merzig to Trier in Rhineland-Palatinate last Saturday (March 26) unaccompanied. There she met the 34-year-old she knew, who is said to have last lived in Poland. It was initially unclear why the meeting took place.

In the afternoon, the two moved into a room in a hotel in downtown Trier. That’s where it actually happened. The suspect then left the hotel and took the woman’s personal belongings with him. According to the information available so far, he used the regional express from Trier to Koblenz at around 8.30 p.m. at the main station. Here his trail was lost.

Murder in Trier: the victim was found during cleaning work

The victim was found on Monday while the hotel staff was cleaning. The family members who were staying in Saarland had reported the woman missing to the local police on Sunday. Investigations into the crime and motive are ongoing. No information can be given about this at the moment, so as not to jeopardize the success of the investigation, it said. The public prosecutor had previously stated that, based on the knowledge gained so far, it can be assumed that the crime was related. (dpa/ale)