In the Rivne region of Ukraine, a 34-year-old woman gave birth to a baby at home, wrapped him in a towel and put him in a freezer. She did not immediately confess what she had done, according to the press service of the regional police on her website…

It is noted that the woman was presumably seven months pregnant. She began a premature birth, after which she cut the umbilical cord on her own and hid the baby’s body in the refrigerator.

Subsequently, the Ukrainian woman started bleeding and had to go to the hospital. It turned out that she was not registered in the antenatal clinic, and also hid her pregnancy from her husband. She told the doctors that she had terminated an unwanted pregnancy on her own, but then told the police what she had done with the body of the newborn girl. The woman claims that the child was born dead.

Currently, a number of forensic examinations have been assigned, during which the causes and circumstances of the baby’s death will be established. Law enforcement officers have begun criminal proceedings on the fact of the premeditated murder of a newborn.

In October, a similar incident occurred in the Novosibirsk region. There, a 14-year-old schoolgirl gave birth to a child and hid him from adults in the freezer. The kid froze to death in the refrigerator.