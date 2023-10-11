Home page World

From: Christoph Gschoßmann

Split

After Ukraine, violence is also escalating in Israel. Ukrainians who have fled to the region are now faced with the choice of whether to leave again.

Tel Aviv – War in Ukraine, War in Israel: After the Russian one attack on the Ukrainewhich has been ongoing since February 2022, Violence has now escalated in the Middle East. Some people who have been particularly hard hit by fate recently are experiencing both conflicts first hand: Ukrainians who fled to Israel and are now once again in a crisis area. On Saturday (October 7), Hamas militants launched surprise attacks on Israel from the Gaza Strip. The country has responded with airstrikes, fired multiple rockets into Gaza, declared a “total siege” of the area and declared a state of war.

But for some, a new escape from the war is out of the question. A Ukrainian woman who fled to Israel told Radio Free Europethat she will not leave the country this time. She was “tired of running away from the war.” According to the report, Viktoria Druzhenko was forced to leave her hometown of Bucha last year when Russian troops invaded there. The event, in which more than 450 people died, was later declared a war crime by the International Criminal Court.

Refugees experience war in Israel: “It’s the same scenario as in Ukraine”

A burned-out car stands in front of a damaged house in Ashkelon, southern Israel, after a Hamas rocket attack. © Ilia Yefimovich/dpa

Druzhenko said she experienced “déjà vu.” Footage of the militant group Hamas’s attack on Israel over the weekend reminded her of the violence in her home country. “It is the same scenario that played out in Ukraine near the Belarusian border and in the Kiev region, in Bucha, Irpin, Hostomel, Ivankiv, Borodyanka,” she explained. “My family and I will not evacuate,” she clarified. “I would rather be useful here as a Ukrainian refugee in Israel.” It is unclear where Druzhenko is currently staying in Israel.

Druzhenko is not alone in her fear. Other Ukrainian refugees are also in the middle of the war in Israel. Orthodox Jew Ahuva Rosilio, who moved with her family from Odessa to Jerusalem in the early days of the Russian invasion, also told the New York Post, that the shock and horror of the recent terrorist attack was “all too familiar”. “It’s round two – that’s how it feels, we only did that last year,” said 28-year-old Rosilio. And further: “It sounds all too familiar to me how the war felt at the beginning in Ukraine.”

The mother of four children under 10 said she had to run to the building’s safe room as rockets flew overhead. The terrible experience triggered a flood of old feelings. “It’s the same thoughts that go through my head: ‘Is this just the beginning or is this the worst?’ Should I get out while I still can? Where am I going this time? This is my home – I’m not leaving!'” “But my children, I have to protect them – it won’t last long, but that’s what I thought when I left Ukraine.”

Pictures show how the war in Israel is changing the country View photo series

Zelensky explains: 100 Ukrainians ask the embassy to leave Israel

More than 100 Ukrainians have contacted their embassy in Israel and asked to leave the country, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an evening speech on Sunday. According to Israel’s Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, an estimated 13,000 Ukrainians with Jewish backgrounds fled out of fear between February 2022 and February 2023 Russia and the armies of Wladimir Putin to Israel. An Israeli law passed five years after the end of World War II grants people born Jewish, converts and family members of Jewish people the right to move to the country and acquire Israeli citizenship.

An Israeli family was only separated by a wall from wildly shooting terrorists. They spent ten hours in their own bunker, until a familiar voice saved her. (cgsc)