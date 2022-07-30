Accused of torturing an ex-partner, Ukrainian Natalya Kasyanova turned out to be the daughter of a millionaire

Ukrainian Natalya Kasyanova, whom the Dominican prosecutor’s office accuses of organizing the torture of her former partner, turned out to be the daughter of millionaire Valentin Kasyanov. About it informs Internet portal iDominicana.

The girl’s father moved to Peru in 1997. To date, he is the owner of the Star Peru airline, whose fleet has a whole collection of Boeing 737-200s, as well as several An-24, An-26 and An-32 aircraft. As the author of the material notes, the company has repeatedly appeared in major scandals.

The publication said that Kasyanov had previously been prosecuted for drug use, assault on police officers and an attempted robbery. She was detained in Peru in 2008 for organizing a criminal group that robbed taxi drivers.

Earlier, the authorities of the Dominican Republic filed charges against a Ukrainian woman for torturing her boyfriend, who broke up with her a few weeks before the incident due to violence from the girl. According to the indictment, Kasyanova persuaded two local residents to attack the man and beat him severely.