Ukrainian Yaroslava Mahuchikh became Olympic champion in high jump

Ukrainian Yaroslava Mahuchikh became the 2024 Olympic champion in high jump. This was reported by a correspondent of Lenta.ru.

Maguchikh cleared a height of 2 meters. Second place went to Australian Nicola Olislagers, who also cleared this height, but spent more attempts. Third place was shared by Ukrainian Iryna Gerashchenko and Australian Eleanor Patterson (both jumped 1.95 meters and surpassed their rivals in additional indicators).

On July 7, Maguchikh broke the 37-year-old world record in high jump. At the Diamond League stage in Paris, she showed a result of 2.10 meters.

22-year-old Maguchikh is a world champion and two-time European champion. At the Tokyo Olympics, she won bronze, losing only to Russian Maria Lasitskene and Olislagers, who competed under the surname McDermott before her marriage. Earlier, the Ukrainian called for Russians to be banned from participating in international tournaments.