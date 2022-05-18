The Egyptian Minister of Supply said, in press statements, that his country takes into account the conditions that Ukraine is currently going through, pointing to the contracting of 4 shipments, according to the official Egyptian Middle East News Agency.

Al-Moselhi stressed that “within the framework of the government’s targeting of securing a strategic stock of wheat, the Council of Ministers agreed to conclude direct agreements with suppliers, as happened with the shipment of wheat imported from India.”

The Egyptian minister’s statement came, while an informed Egyptian diplomatic source spoke to “Sky News Arabia”, about the presence of two ships in one of the ports designated for shipping in southwestern Ukraine, and they are expected to arrive in Egypt “at the earliest possible opportunity”, one of which is loaded with wheat, its tonnage is more than 50 thousand tons. , and others loaded with vegetable oils.

The source, who asked not to be named, explained that “it was agreed with the Ukrainian side that Egypt would obtain part of its share through alternative routes, which requires signing other agreements and contracts to ensure the arrival of these supplies.”

He explained, “There are efforts by the Ukrainian authorities to export their wheat stocks through alternative routes, including railways to Romania and Poland, but these are high-cost ways, but it is an attempt to save the stocks in itself and make room for the new stocks.”

With Ukraine’s ports closed due to Russian military operations, Kyiv was forced to export wheat across its borders, relying on limited rail capacity and the smaller Danube river ports.

obstacle war

Weeks ago, the Ukrainian embassy in Cairo accused Russia of blocking the movement of 4 ships loaded with wheat and corn in Ukrainian ports, including a ship bound for Egypt carrying a shipment of corn.

The embassy said that “Russia planted mines in the Black Sea, which prevented this ship from sailing to Egypt from the port of Bivdny in Ukraine.”

Speaking to Sky News Arabia, the Egyptian source was keen to confirm “the sufficiency of Egypt’s strategic wheat stockpile until the end of the year,” saying: “Egypt will receive Ukrainian and Indian wheat shipments during the coming period, in conjunction with government efforts in the local harvest season.”

And he added: “Egypt has the ability to deal with the crisis with efficiency and competence.”

Egypt, the largest importer of wheat in the world, which is facing a challenge in securing it after the Russian military operations in Ukraine, is working to diversify sources of buying wheat, along with its main suppliers, Moscow and Kiev, after the start of the war in Ukraine.

And the Egyptian Minister of Supply said in statements to “Reuters”, last Sunday, on the sidelines of a press conference: “We agreed to buy half a million tons from India.”

The Indian government said, on Tuesday, that New Delhi would allow the export of wheat shipments awaiting customs clearance, after it banned foreign sales of wheat, last Saturday, and a statement also stated that India would allow wheat exports to Egypt.