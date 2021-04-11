Ukrainian heavyweight Dmitry Chumak brought the lines of Sergei Shnurov after his victory at the European Championship in Moscow. Post available in Instagram athlete.

The Ukrainian became the best in the category up to 109 kilograms. His result in the biathlon is 407 kilograms. At the same time, Chumak became the best in the barbell clean and jerk, lifting 226 kilograms. The result of the Ukrainian in the snatch is 181 kilograms (fourth place).

Chumak’s victory became the fourth gold for the Ukrainian team in the competition. After his triumph on Instagram, the Ukrainian posted an image of the burning Kremlin and cited the lines of Sergei Shnurov, in which the lyrical hero has a “wonderful dream”: “Moscow burned down entirely. A fire on the square on Krasnaya, and the former Election Commission is smoldering. “

Chumak won the third European Championship gold in his career. Also on his account is the silver and bronze of the world championships.