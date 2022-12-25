Ukrainian War | Zelenskyi gave a Christmas speech to Ukrainians: “We sing Christmas carols more joyfully than ever”

According to Zelensky, despite the difficult circumstances, Ukrainians welcome Christmas together and with joy, not forgetting the atrocities of the past months.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyi on Christmas Eve gave a speech to the Ukrainians filmed outdoors, in the glow of candles. In his speech, the President highlighted how different and difficult Christmas and the upcoming holidays are for many Ukrainians this year.

“Someone is on the road, on their way from the Ukrainian-Polish border to the Kherson region or to Zaporizhia. Someone can see through the bullet holes in the walls of their home. Someone is celebrating the holidays in other people’s homes, in the homes of strangers – in the homes of Ukrainians who have given shelter to other Ukrainians,” Zelenskyi said.

You can watch the video on YouTube, among others:

President reminded in his speech that this year many Ukrainians are listening to the traditional New Year’s tune in an unknown country, in a foreign language and far away from home. The situation for others is even more difficult.

“Someone will welcome Christmas in prison, but let them remember that we are coming [pelastamaan] our people. We will restore freedom to all Ukrainian men and women.”

“Wherever we are, we are together today. We look together at the evening sky. And together we remember the morning of February 24th. Let’s remember how much we have survived. Let’s remember Azovstal, Irpin, Butcha, Kramatorsk, Kärmesaari, Chornobaivka, Izium and Herson.”

In his speech, Zelenskyi urged the citizens to remain united and determined so that not even drone strikes, power outages, missiles or constant suffering prevent them from seeing the dawn of Christmas morning.

“We can see its glow even underground from our bomb shelters. We fill our hearts with warmth and light.”

“We sing Christmas carols more joyfully than ever, the sound of generators louder. We hear the voices and greetings of our relatives in our hearts, even though communication connections and the internet are down. And even in total darkness we find each other and hug each other tightly. And if there is no heating, we give a big hug and warm each other.”

At the end of his speech, Zelenskyi declares that Ukrainians are not waiting for a Christmas miracle, but they will eventually do it themselves.