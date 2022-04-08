The latest package of sanctions launched against Russia by the EU is still “not enough”. This was declared by the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, after meeting with the president of the European Commission Ursula Von der Leyen and the High Representative for EU foreign policy, Josep Borrell in Kiev. “To put pressure on Russia a total embargo on oil and gas is needed“, said the Ukrainian president, underlining that” energy exports are what ensures most of the profits and allows the Russian leadership to believe that they are not being punished. ” disconnect all Russian banks from the global financial system. Not just some banks but the entire Russian banking system. It cannot be that the greatest threat in the world is finding ways to get rich. “

According to Zelensky “in some Western countries there are those who act too lightly towards Russia. We know those who are always trying to lighten the sanctions proposals. really heavy “.

“I would like to thank the whole world, the EU, Ursula Von der Leyen personally for the fifth package of sanctions but I believe it is not enough,” he said, speaking in Kiev alongside Von der Leyen and Borrell. “Because the Russians took away a lot, territories, people”. “If Ukraine can take back the territories”, she cannot “bring people back to life”. “Please continue to help us with the sanctions,” Zelensky said.

In a video on Telegram, Zelensky then recalled that “this morning the Kramatorsk railway station was attacked. There are over 50 dead including 5 children. There are still dozens of seriously injured. This is another crime of Russia and all of them. those involved in this attack will be punished. ” “Many countries around the world have already condemned the Kramatorsk attack. We await a decisive and global reaction to this new war crime that comes after the Bucha massacre. This attack will also be attributed to Russia before the International Tribunal”.