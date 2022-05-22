Ukrainian war, Kiev: “It comes out only with diplomacy”

The war in Ukraine can only be ended by “diplomatic” means. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a television interview in a phase that sees the negotiations between Kiev and Moscow officially interrupted. “The end (of the conflict) will be diplomatic”, said Zelensky, the war “will be bloody, it will be fought, but it will definitely end with diplomacy”.

This is an apparent turning point in the recent rhetoric of the Ukrainian authorities. A few days ago, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk, for example, said that dealing with the Kremlin made no sense as Putin’s goal was the destruction of the country and that, therefore, the only way was to continue the war to the end.

Draghi-Zelensky colloquium, Italy’s constant support in Kiev

Volodymyr Zelensky had a telephone conversation with Prime Minister Mario Draghi “on his own initiative”. This was announced by the Ukrainian president himself on Twitter. Zelensky reported that “there was talk of defensive cooperation, of the need to speed up the sixth package of sanctions and to unblock Ukrainian ports”; and he added that he thanked the premier “for his unconditional support for Ukraine on the road to entry into the European Union”.

Ukrainian War, The New York Times: “Kiev cannot win”

Meanwhile, the New York Times writes lapidary: “The war in Ukraine is getting complicated and America is not ready ”. The conflict between Ukraine and Russia could take “a more unpredictable trajectory and potentially of escalation “. Other than a Ukrainian victory, as Il Fatto Quotidiano writes, which explains: “The invitation is to clarify the long-term objectives.” The United States, for example, seeks to end the conflict through an agreement that would allow a sovereign Ukraine and some relationship between the United States and Russia? Or are they trying to permanently weaken Russia? “

London pushes Moldova into NATO (and into the conflict?)

“I want to see Moldova equipped with NATO standards” and “qhis is a discussion we are having with our allies “ why Russia poses a security threat to Moldova since “Putin was clear about his ambitions to create a bigger Russia”. Thus the UK foreign minister, Liz Truss, in an interview with the Telegraph. For Truss, the goal is to ensure that Ukraine is “permanently able to defend itself” and the same applies to other “vulnerable states” such as Moldova, Ukraine’s neighbor, which is not a NATO member. An invitation that risks infuriating Putin and widening the map of tensions.

Russia, yellow in Moscow for the fire at the shuttle launch center

In the meantime, still flames in the main Russian plants. Yesterday, as reported by the Messenger, the fire broke out in the premises of the Central Institute of Aerohydrodynamics Zhukovsky (TsAGI), in the Moscow region, the most important aerospace center in Russia. “But that black smoke rising from the plant, whose photos have traveled the world, is yet another proof of the non-randomness of these fires. Among the developments of the TsAGI there are the participation in the projects of the Energy rocket and the Space Shuttle Buran, and even if now everything seems to be back to normal, the Kremlin are beginning to admit that a cyberwar waged by Ukraine, or by other Western countries, against the war unleashed by Russia against Kiev “, writes the Messenger.

