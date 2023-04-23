Ukraine asks for tenfold military aid, Peskov’s son fights with Prigozhin’s mercenaries

“We are grateful to our allies for their military help. But that’s not enough. Ukraine needs 10 times more to end Russian aggression this year. We therefore ask our partners to cross all artificial red lines and allocate 1% of GDP for arms deliveries”. Deputy Foreign Minister Andriy Melnik said in an interview on his Twitter profile.

Nikolai Choles, son of Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov, confirmed that he fought in Ukraine in the ranks of the Wagner mercenary company. The news was given by the founder of the infamous Russian contractor company, Evgheni Prigozhin, which was then followed by Choles’ confirmation in an interview with Komsomolskaya Pravda.

“When I decided to participate in the special military operation, I didn’t know exactly how to do it, because when it all started, there wasn’t as much information as now,” he said. “I then had to go to my father and asked him how to contact the Wagners and he helped me”, reported the young man, confirming that it was Putin’s spokesman who had spoken directly with Prigozhin about the possible enlistment. However, Choles did not explain why he would have decided to sign a contract with Wagner and not enlist with the Ministry of Defence.

Peskov’s son, who bears his stepfather’s surname, said he went to fight because he considered it his duty. His parents reportedly supported this decision: “They asked me if I was sure I understood where I was going? I said yes. And they told me to go ahead.”

